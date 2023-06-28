English
[Video] Hajj pilgrims perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah

Perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah

SHAFAQNA- Hajj pilgrims began on Wednesday performing the Tawaf Al-Ifadah around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque.

After performing the Wuquf (standing) at Arafat, the high point of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, on Tuesday (27 June 2023) and spending overnight in Muzdalifah in an atmosphere full of spirituality, the pilgrims returned to their camps in the Tent City of Mina Wednesday morning to perform four main rituals of the annual pilgrimage. After reaching Mina, they performed stoning at Jamrat Al-Aqaba and then proceeded to Mecca to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah and Sai’e.

 

