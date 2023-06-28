English
Russia: 250,000 Muslims take part in Eid Al-Adha prayers in Moscow’s Mosques

SHAFAQNA- About 250,000 Muslims took part in solemn prayers on Wednesday in honor of the Eid Al-Adha holiday in the Russian capital city’s Mosques.

“There were 250,000 people all over Moscow, the Cathedral Mosque [recorded] 105,000 people [who came to attend the worship services],” the source said.

Most Muslims on Wednesday (28 June 2023) celebrate one of Islam’s two main holidays, Eid Al-Adha, or the Holiday of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the of Hajj, the pilgrimage to the holy sites of Islam in Mecca and Madinah.

