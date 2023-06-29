English
18th Annual UMAA Convention 2023 to be held June 30-July 2

SHAFAQNA- The Universal Muslim Association of America (UMAA) is holding the 18th annual convention from June 30 to July 2, 2023 in Tysons Corner Marriott, Virginia, USA.

under the title “Islam in America : Challenges, Opportunities and Advocacy”.

UMAA serve as a platform to bring Shia-Muslim Americans together to discuss social, economic, political and theological issue our unique community faces.

The 5000 shia Muslims this year join the annual UMAA Convention. Dr. Sayed Mostafa al-Qazwini, Dr. Hassan Abbas and Professor Sajjad Rizvi are among speakers.

Registration is open for the conference.

UMAA Convention 2023 Schedule

