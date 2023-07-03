3.4 million Iraqis live in informal settlements

SHAFAQNA– Slum areas appeared for the first time on the outskirts of Iraqi cities, and in recent years, they have spread to the city centers. Many impoverished citizens compete to build houses on any vacant and abandoned land. Initially, these citizens intended to have temporary residence in these informal settlements, but over time, they choose to permanently reside in them. This has led to urban disorder in most cities and the emergence of problems in various areas.

Informal settlements are areas where residents have no legal claim to the land or have illegally occupied those areas. Furthermore, the construction of these settlements usually does not comply with current building planning and regulations, and they lack urban infrastructure services or have had these services cut off.

The term “Al-Isha’wiyyat” (slum ereas) in Iraq refers to any kind of illegal construction on government-owned land or agricultural land that is generally unsuitable for building projects.

The Ministry of Planning in Iraq has identified approximately 3,600 informal residential complexes, consisting of approximately 522,000 housing units, in the country, with approximately 3.4 million people residing in them. This figure represents about 16% of the total housing units in Iraq.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning in Iraq, stated in an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: “Baghdad ranks first with one thousand informal residential complexes, followed by Basra Province with 700 informal settlements in second place. The lowest number of informal settlements belongs to Karbala with 98 and Najaf with 99 informal settlements.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com