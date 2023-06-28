UAE astronaut shares new photo of Mecca from space on Arafat Day

SHAFAQNA-United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission on the International Space Station (ISS), shared an image of Mecca from space on Arafat Day.

In his tweet, Al Neyadi said: “Today [June 27] is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here’s a view of the holy site of Mecca that I captured yesterday.”

Source: gulfnews

