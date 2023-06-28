Saudi Arabia’s King congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s King, Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated on Wednesday Muslims on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

In a tweet, King Salman hailed the ‘solidarity and unity’ that the Hajj season brings, as he conveyed Eid Al-Adha wishes to Muslims across the world.

“In Hajj, we are inspired by the meanings of solidarity, brotherhood, and unity that are manifested in the pilgrims, who have stood side by side to achieve one goal.”

He added, “With the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, we pray to God to accept Hajj from the pilgrims, and to bring peace and prosperity for our country, the Islamic nation and the rest of the world.”

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com