English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia’s King congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

0
Saudi Arabia's King congratulates Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s King, Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated on Wednesday Muslims on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

In a tweet, King Salman hailed the ‘solidarity and unity’ that the Hajj season brings, as he conveyed Eid Al-Adha wishes to Muslims across the world.

“In Hajj, we are inspired by the meanings of solidarity, brotherhood, and unity that are manifested in the pilgrims, who have stood side by side to achieve one goal.”

He added, “With the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, we pray to God to accept Hajj from the pilgrims, and to bring peace and prosperity for our country, the Islamic nation and the rest of the world.”

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] IECOC: Eid Al-Adhaa Prayer and Sermon

asadian

[Video] Hajj pilgrims perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah

asadian

Hajj 2023: 1,845,045 pilgrims perform Hajj

asadian

[Video] Young Pakistani walking from Punjab to Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage

asadian

[Photos]: Arafat 2023

asadian

Hajj 2023: Heart-Warming Scene at Mount Mercy

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.