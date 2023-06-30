English
Afghanistan: Taliban’s Leader requests a plan to ban Facebook

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Leader of the Taliban group instructed its cabinet to prepare a plan regarding the restriction or blocking of Facebook in Afghanistan. People speculate that the Taliban wants to prevent citizens from criticizing them.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, Leader of the Taliban, ordered the cabinet, particularly the ministries of telecommunications, technology, information, and culture, to develop a plan to limit or shut down Facebook and the dissemination of harmful content on the platform.

The plan states: “Coordinate with relevant departments to prepare a plan for restricting or banning Facebook, and specify the associated costs.”

Hayatullah Mujahid, Spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Information and Culture, confirmed to “Deutsche Welle” that the Taliban leader’s order is at the level of proposals and suggestions, stating, “It is a proposal and plan, not a decree.”

After regaining power in Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, the Taliban imposed various restrictions on media outlets. Currently, Afghan people express their criticisms and opinions primarily through social media platforms, especially Facebook.

