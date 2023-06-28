Iranian president & Iraq’s PM confirm keenness to strengthen bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister exchanged congratulations with Iranian President, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, while the two sides confirmed keenness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations.

The media office of the Prime Minister said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani received a phone call from Ibrahim Raisi, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha.”

The statement indicated, “The relationship between the two countries was discussed, and keenness to strengthen and develop it in various fields was emphasized.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com