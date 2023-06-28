English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iranian president & Iraq’s PM confirm keenness to strengthen bilateral relations

0
strengthen bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister exchanged congratulations with Iranian President, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, while the two sides confirmed keenness to strengthen and develop bilateral relations.

The media office of the Prime Minister said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani received a phone call from Ibrahim Raisi, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha.”

The statement indicated, “The relationship between the two countries was discussed, and keenness to strengthen and develop it in various fields was emphasized.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s PM: Jihad Fatwa led to defeating ISIS terrorists

asadian

Iraq’s PM Meets Egyptian President in Cairo

asadian

Iraqi PM To Visit Egypt on 12 June 2023

asadian

Iraqi PM received official invitation to visit Syria

asadian

Iraq’s PM: War against drugs is not less dangerous than war against terrorism

asadian

Iraq’s PM confirms depth of historical relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.