English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Sweden: Quran desecrated at mosque during Eid al-Adha

0
Quran desecrated at Sweden mosque

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish police and authorities openly allow the desecration of the Islamic Holy Scripture Quran, ahead of the Eid al Adha.

Salwan Momika strutted into view behind rows of police officers outside the picturesque Stockholm Central Mosque, waving two Swedish flags as the national anthem blasted over a speaker system.

With white AirPods in his ears and a cigarette hanging nonchalantly from his mouth, he then desecrated the Quran repeatedly on Wednesday by tearing it up and lighting it on fire.

Momika, an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban the Quran in Sweden, also laid a strip of bacon on the holy book and began stamping on it with his foot. Another unidentified man with him spoke to the crowd through a megaphone.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer & celebrate Eid

asadian

Saudi Arabia’s King congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

asadian

Turkish President Marks Eid Al-Adha

asadian

USA: Celebrating Eid Al-Adha at IHW on 28 June 2023

asadian

Karbala: Holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) sets plans for Eid Al-Adha

asadian

Ukrainian Muslims Mark Eid Al-Adha

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.