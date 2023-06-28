Sweden: Quran desecrated at mosque during Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish police and authorities openly allow the desecration of the Islamic Holy Scripture Quran, ahead of the Eid al Adha.

Salwan Momika strutted into view behind rows of police officers outside the picturesque Stockholm Central Mosque, waving two Swedish flags as the national anthem blasted over a speaker system.

With white AirPods in his ears and a cigarette hanging nonchalantly from his mouth, he then desecrated the Quran repeatedly on Wednesday by tearing it up and lighting it on fire.

Momika, an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban the Quran in Sweden, also laid a strip of bacon on the holy book and began stamping on it with his foot. Another unidentified man with him spoke to the crowd through a megaphone.

