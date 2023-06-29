English
Putin: Disrespecting Quran is a crime in Russia

Disrespecting Quran is crime

SHAFAQNA-In Russia, disrespect for the Holy Quran is a crime, unlike in some other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin visited the city of Derbent in the Dagestan Autonomous Republic of the Russian Federation.

Visiting the historical mosque of Derbent, Putin met with representatives of Muslims from Dagestan.

Celebrating the Eid-al-Adha of Muslims, Putin was presented with the Qur’an.

Putin thanked for the gift and said, “The Quran is sacred for Muslims and should be sacred for others. It is a crime according to both the constitution and the penal code. We will always abide by these rules.” he said.

