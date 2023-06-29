Germany: Discrimination cases reach new heights

SHAFAQNA-The number of people filing discrimination complaints increased 14% in Germany in 2022 , the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency said Tuesday.

“We have never had so many people submit applications to the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency as we did last year,” said Ferda Ataman, the head of Germany’s anti-discrimination office, in announcing the report at a news conference in Berlin.

Ataman pointed out that many countries in Europe have laws ensuring equal treatment for individuals and explained that discrimination based on factors such as age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, religion, worldview, race, and anti-Semitism is prohibited under Germany’s General Equal Treatment Act (AGG).

She noted that the highest number of complaints, 43%, were related to racial discrimination, and said 27% were about discrimination against people with disabilities, 21% about gender-based discrimination, 10% related to age and 6% were based on religion and worldview.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com