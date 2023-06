SHAFAQNA-Saudi authorities have turned to artificial intelligence to help manage and monitor crowds during the 2023 Hajj season.

In collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial AI Authority, the Ministry of Interior is utilizing AI to ensure safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and vehicles during Hajj.

A Twitter post by the MoI showed how the ministry and SDAIA are making use of modern technology to monitor the movement of pilgrims within Makkah and its holy sites.

Source: arabnews

