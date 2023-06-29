Saudi Arabia: Two killed in shooting near USA’s Consulate in Jeddah

SHAFAQNA- Two people killed in shooting outside the United States Consulate in the port city of Jeddah. Officials in the USA and Saudi Arabia confirmed the incident on Wednesday (28 June 2023) as investigations continue into the attack.

“A person in a car stopped near the American consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand,” a spokesperson for the Mecca Region police said. “So security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.”

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a state news outlet, reported the death of a Nepalese security guard, who was part of the consulate’s private security as well as the assailant. No USA’s citizens were injured in the gunfire, the US State Department said afterwards.

But, it added, “the USA’s Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident.” The USA’s consulate in the Red Sea port city, home to more than 4.7 million people, has been a target of violence before, including in 2016.

That year, security personnel identified a suspicious person near the parking lot of the Dr Suleiman Faqeeh Hospital, across the street from the consulate.