Economic crisis: Why Pakistan needs to turn to its regional neighbor Iran?

Pakistan’s local production capacity and investment from friendly countries will be increased in the mentioned sectors. According to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army fully supports the efforts to implement the economic recovery plan and considers it as the basis for Pakistan’s socio-economic prosperity and regaining its rightful place in the world. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says that there are big challenges in front of us, we have to work hard to change the fate of the people. The national strategy prepared by the government titled Economic Revival Plan was released in a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

The aim of the strategy is to get rid of the economic problems faced by Pakistan and pave the way for foreign investment. In this regard, Special Investment Facility Council (SIFC) has been established, the first meeting of which was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Chief of Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and senior government officials participated in the meeting. Under the plan, the concept of one government and collective government will be promoted to remove all barriers to investment and business activities. SIFC will act as a single window to facilitate investors and investments.

Under the project, cooperation will be created between the federal and provincial governments. Lengthy and time-consuming office procedures and regulations will be reduced, collaboration will be adopted. According to Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik’s talk in a TV program, what was called Plan B has come to light today. Behind this plan of investment of 112 billion dollars in the next five to seven years is the commitment of several countries, especially Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and China.

It has already been decided where these countries will invest. As evident from the news and the statement of the Minister of State, Pakistan is facing difficulties in purchasing LNG in the global market while investors are worried due to the uncertain situation. The government is also working on the option of selling assets to friendly countries and bringing in dollars while also trying to revive the IMF program.

In this regard, the Prime Minister has requested a meeting with the Managing Director of the IMF on the occasion of the Paris Summit on June 22 and 23 and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has also sought help from the relevant countries through the British High Commissioner and several other ambassadors.

Observers are seeing the signing of the 1,200 MW Chishma Five nuclear power plant deal on Tuesday as a sign of further investment by friendly countries. The economic recovery plan could prove to be a game changer for Pakistan and the country will have a $10 trillion economy by 2035. can make This plan is not of the government, but of the state of Pakistan, which will continue even after the change of governments. It can be strongly hoped that this plan will be successful and give the country a prominent place in the world.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com