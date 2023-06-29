Taliban: We hope for “expansion of Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation”

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The spokesperson for the Taliban expresses hope for the expansion of relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, highlighting the importance of Kabul-Islamabad ties.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, Zabihullah Mujahid, in response to recent statements by the Pakistani Foreign Minister regarding Islamabad’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan, emphasized that both countries share significant trade, cultural, and religious commonalities that need to be strengthened, and relations between the two nations should expand.

Quoting Ariana News, Mujahid stated, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan values its relations with Pakistan and seeks to have good relations.”

He added, “We should expand our cooperation between the two countries because we have shared interests in trade, language, culture, and religion that require support, and the Islamic Emirate is committed to this.”

It should be noted that the relations between Kabul and Islamabad have had their ups and downs over time. After the re-emergence of the Taliban, the relations between the two countries have occasionally strained, and there have been instances of armed clashes between the border forces of both sides.

