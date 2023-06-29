UNAMA: 3,744 civilians killed and injured in Afghanistan since emergence of Taliban

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported a significant increase in targeted attacks and explosive-related incidents against civilians. According to the organization, since the Taliban took control, 3,774 civilians have been killed and injured as a result of these events.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, in a report published today, on Tuesday (June 6th), 1,095 people have been killed, and 2,679 individuals have been injured in these attacks. UNAMA added that three-quarters of the civilian casualties were caused by indiscriminate explosive devices.

UNAMA stated that Shia and Hazara places of worship, educational centers, and densely populated areas have been the primary targets of these attacks in Afghanistan.

Increase in ISIS Attacks during the Taliban Period

According to UNAMA, with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, attacks by ISIS and “other actors” have increased.

Fiona Frazer, the head of UNAMA’s Human Rights Section, urged the Taliban to demonstrate their commitment to the protection of the right to life of Afghan citizens by conducting transparent, independent, and impartial investigations into these incidents.

UNAMA also called on the Taliban to take necessary measures to prevent civilian casualties resulting from the use of explosive devices.

The United Nations Mission’s office further stated that even before, the victims of violent attacks in Afghanistan had limited access to essential health services and support, which has diminished further under the Taliban’s control.

In recent months, ISIS has claimed responsibility for brutal attacks in various parts of Afghanistan. However, Taliban officials have repeatedly claimed that “security” prevails in Afghanistan and that ISIS does not have the capability to carry out operations in the country.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com