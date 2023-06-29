USA: Adha Eid celebration in IHW

SHAFAQNA- Adha Eid celebrated on Wednesday 28 June 2023 at Islamic House of Wisdom in Michigan, USA. The Eid prayer performed twice. Shaikh Basem Jawad lead the prayer at 8 am and Imam Elahi lead the prayer at 9:30.

Imam Elahi made his sermon about the universal message of hajj. A message of sacrifice, solidarity, freedom and justice.

He stated that for Abraham (PBUH) it was his son Ismail who had to be willing to sacrifice. Who is your Ismail? Your money, your pleasure? Your power? Your position? You can’t gain your goals in life if you are not ready to do some sacrifices! You can’t advocate for freedom, justice and peace if you are not ready to take some pain, pressure, courage and commitment.

Quoting from Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) welfare sermon, focusing on unity of the Lord, unity of universe and the unity of humanity, Imam Elahi clarified the position of Islam on racism, hatred, ego and arrogance.