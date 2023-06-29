[Video] Hajj pilgrims begin first day of Tashreeq

SHAFAQNA-Pilgrims of the Kaaba began the first day of Tashreeq by performing the ritual of throwing pebbles at the three Jamarat on the morning of Thursday, June 29, 2023, which corresponds to the 11th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH.

The pilgrims spend the Tashreeq nights in Mina, and those in a hurry are permitted to leave on the 12th of Dhul Hijjah before sunset. They then head to the Holy Kaaba to perform the farewell circumambulation, which marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

