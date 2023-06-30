Decrease in livestock market for this year’s Eid in Arab countries

SHAFAQNA– Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported: Inflation in the livestock markets for cattle and sheep in Arab countries has deprived millions of Arab citizens from buying sacrificial animals on the day of Eid Al-Adha.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed wrote: The rise in inflation this year in most Arab countries has resulted in a decrease in people’s purchasing power and has caused extensive damage to livestock sellers.

In this regard, media outlets in countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, and Syria report a significant decline in the livestock markets during this year’s Eid Al-Adha.

According to this report, only some Arab countries on the Persian Gulf margin have welcomed the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com