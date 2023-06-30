English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Decrease in livestock market for this year’s Eid in Arab countries

0

SHAFAQNA– Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported: Inflation in the livestock markets for cattle and sheep in Arab countries has deprived millions of Arab citizens from buying sacrificial animals on the day of Eid Al-Adha.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed wrote: The rise in inflation this year in most Arab countries has resulted in a decrease in people’s purchasing power and has caused extensive damage to livestock sellers.

In this regard, media outlets in countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, and Syria report a significant decline in the livestock markets during this year’s Eid Al-Adha.

According to this report, only some Arab countries on the Persian Gulf margin have welcomed the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Hajj 2023: Young pilgrims performing Hajj

asadian

Hajj 2023: Over 2,000 pilgrims affected by heatstroke

asadian

[Video] Hajj 2023: First Day of Tashreeq

asadian

[Photos] London: Eid Al-Adha prayer held at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre

asadian

[Photos] Karbala: Eid Al-Adha prayers held at Bain Al-Haramain

asadian

[Photos] Eid Al-Adha prayers at Imam Ridha’s (AS) holy shrine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.