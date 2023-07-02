Egypt: Severe decline in marriage rates

SHAFAQNA– The marriage rate in Egypt has reached its lowest level, experiencing a decline of around 50 percent. It is predicted that the decline in marriages and the increase in youth singleness will continue, which raises concerns about weakening social fabric.

According to Shafaqna quoting Arabic 21, Sheikh Islam Amer, the head of the Marriage Syndicate in Egypt, stated that from the beginning of this year until now, the number of marriages has not exceeded 320,000 cases throughout Egypt. This is in contrast to over 500,000 registered marriages in the previous year.

Marriage rate decreased from 927,844 marriages in 2019 to 880,041 cases in 2021

According to the Central Organization for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the marriage rate has decreased from 927,844 marriages in 2019 to 880,041 cases in 2021. This is happening while Egypt’s population has surpassed 105 million this month.

According to recent statistics published by the Central Organization for Public Mobilization and Statistics last month, the number of divorces in the statistical year of 2021 reached 254,777 cases, with an average of 2.5 per thousand people in the population, indicating a 14.7 percent increase compared to 222,036 cases in 2020.

Concerns over increasing youth singleness

60 percent of young people have no intention of getting married.

A private polling company stated that as a result of the economic downturn, some girls’ inclination towards independence, and a negative perception of marriage, the marriage rate has decreased by about 20 percent over the past three years.

Another surprising fact is that marriage is no longer a priority for Egyptian youth. This is indicated by a survey conducted by the polling company, which shows that approximately 60 percent of Egyptian youth are against marriage. The company has also highlighted the existence of approximately 12 million unmarried women over the age of 35 and about 2.5 million unmarried young men over the age of 35.

The number of Egyptian households amounts to 25.8 million families, and based on the data from the Egyptian Family Health Survey in 2021, the number of marriages throughout the country reached 880,041 cases in 2021, with an average of 8.6 per thousand residents.

Price of gold, electrical appliances and household items doubled in less than a year and a half

On the other hand, the price of gold, furniture, electrical appliances, and other household items has more than doubled in less than a year and a half, exceeding 300 percent. For example, the price of gold per gram has increased from 800 pounds to 2,300 pounds, and the cost of housing rent has also increased.

Mohammed Fawzi (32 years old), one of the young people on the verge of marriage who works as an English language teacher, says, “Marriage has tied me down with debt and installment burdens. I don’t know the number of checks and promissory notes I have signed until the wedding date.”

In an interview with “Arabic 21,” he added, “I don’t own a house; I rented one. Utility bills such as gas, electricity, water, mobile phones, internet, and more consume more than half of my income. Every month, I have to pay off loan installments, and I don’t know how to manage expenses for food, drinks, and healthcare.”

Source: Arabic 21

