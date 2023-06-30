Quran burning incidents and deep rooted Islamophobia in West

Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi who fled to Sweden several years ago, tore up and lit pages of the Islamic holy book on fire on Thursday as Muslims celebrated the Eid Al-Adha holiday. The act outside the Stockholm Central Mosque prompted international condemnation. Here are some of the reactions:

A series of horrifying incidents in which copies of the holy Quran were burned in different parts of Europe have sparked outrage across the Muslim world and forced authorities in Europe to address the issue.

While the attacks have been attributed to delays by Turkey to approve Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), officials around the world say they are clear attempts to provoke two billion Muslims worldwide, describing them as hate crimes, not protests.

Analysts say the acts have only revealed Europe’s deep-rooted Islamophobia under the pretext of “freedom of expression” despite the continent long-priding itself as civilised and a safe space for various freedoms.

The Quran burning incidents first began on 20 January in Sweden when far-right dual Danish-Swedish leader Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the book in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Sweden has long established itself as an Islamophobia’s stronghold. The State forcefully closed mosques, enacted anti-Muslim ghetto’s discriminatory policies and its social services are recurrently accused of removing Muslim children from their families because of their religion.

The so-called “War on Terror” was widely seen as a guise under which Islamophobia was rolled out globally, where many particularly in the west associated Islam to the word “terrorism”.

Muslims later faced widespread Islamophobia and rise of hate speech towards Islam that has had a lingering effect that has only increased over the years.

“The War on Terror’s targeting of the Muslim World has had a debilitating impact and, unfortunately, its political reliance and dependency on the west remains the first obstruction to justice.

The European Islamophobia Report 2021 warned of the rise of anti-Muslim hate in the region, detailing policies adopted by some countries that have fuelled such animosity.

The United Kingdom and France were described by the report as “the main spots of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic incidents.” In France there were 213 anti-Muslim incidents recorded in 2021, half of which were carried out in the form of harming places of worship and cemeteries. A total of 22% of the incidents involved attacked Muslims.

Meanwhile in the UK, there was a 9% year-on-year increase in cases, with 45% of those reported involving “religiously aggravated” hate crimes. In Sweden, there was a disturbing figure of 996 cases between 2017 and 2021.

