Message of Ayatollah Mohsen Faqihi following desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Mohsen Faqihi in a statement, called the desecration of the Holy Quran a shame for humanity and condemned it.

According to Shafaqna citing the public relations report of the office of Ayatollah Mohsen Faqihi, the text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Allah, the Most High, says: “O mankind, there has come to you a conclusive proof from your Lord, and We have sent down to you a clear light”. Surah al-Nisa: 174

Insultment of a number of people, with the permission of some so-called governments in favor of rationality, to the most holy and supreme word of Allah the Almighty, the book of peace and friendship, justice and equality, i.e. the Holy Quran, has aroused the anger and hatred of the Islamic world and the freedom seekers of the world. Behind this unforgivable desecration, there are political intentions and opposition to the broad wave of Islamism and the conspiracies of the agents of Zionism and the arrogant forces of the world.

These few people, whose claim of their false and factitious advocacy of freedom of thought has filled the ears of the world, have raised the flag of opposition to reason and freedom in front of the voice of the Holy Qur’an’s demand for justice and have insulted and dared the most sacred book of more than two billion Muslims; and consequently, they are a source of shame for humanity.

Therefore, in the first stage, the organizations and institutions supporting human rights and freedom of expression, then the Islamic scholars all over the world, as well as the seminaries, professors and elites of seminaries and universities, and also all classes and guilds of the Islamic Ummah, should strongly condemn the desecration of this holy and great heavenly Book; and also ask the heads of Islamic governments to summon the ambassadors of this country for this dark-mindedness and ignorance and inform them the strong protest against this anti-human act and demand the trial and punishment of the perpetrators and agents of this act.

Mohsen Faqihi

Holy city of Qom

June 29, 2023