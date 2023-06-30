Hajj 2023: Over 2,000 pilgrims affected by heatstroke

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia announced that over two thousand individuals have suffered from heatstroke since the beginning of the Hajj season.

According to Shafaqna citing Al-Watan, the ministry stated that Hajj pilgrims have experienced heatstroke as the temperature in the holy land reached 48 degrees Celsius.

According to the Saudi ministry’s statement, 1,721 cases of heatstroke among these pilgrims were recorded yesterday (29 June 2023), following the rise in temperature to 48 degrees Celsius.

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has urged pilgrims to “avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight” and to simultaneously “use umbrellas and consume plenty of fluids.”

