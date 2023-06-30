English
UN: 90% of Syrians live below poverty line

poverty line

SHAFAQNA-The UN humanitarian chief warned that 90% of Syrians are below the poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid.

Martin Griffiths said that the $5.4 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Syria – the world’s largest – is only 12% funded, meaning that emergency food aid for millions of Syrians could be cut by 40% in July.

Griffiths delivered the grim news to the UN Security Council along with an appeal to members to renew the authorization for the delivery of aid to the country’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey, which expires July 10.

But Russia’s UN ambassador, whose country is Syria’s most important ally, called the cross-border aid deliveries “a zero-sum game” that is undermining Syria’s sovereignty, discriminating against government-controlled territory, and fueling illegal armed groups including “terrorists in Idlib.”

Source: abcnews

www.shafaqna.com

 

