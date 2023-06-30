Sweden expressing regret over desecration of Quran

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Ministry received a letter from its Swedish counterpart expressing regret over desecration the Holy Quran.

“Iraq’s Foreign Ministry received, through its embassy in Stockholm, a copy of the letter of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its representative, Jan Knutsen, addressed to the heads of missions of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, regarding desecration the Holy Qur’an in Stockholm, in which he expressed his deep regret for what happened on Wednesday, On the first day of Eid al-Adha in front of the Stockholm mosque,” said Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Al-Sahaf, in a statement.

