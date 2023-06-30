English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Sweden expressing regret over desecration of Quran

0
Sweden expressing regret

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Ministry received a letter from its Swedish counterpart expressing regret over desecration the Holy Quran.

“Iraq’s Foreign Ministry received, through its embassy in Stockholm, a copy of the letter of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its representative, Jan Knutsen, addressed to the heads of missions of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, regarding desecration the Holy Qur’an in Stockholm, in which he expressed his deep regret for what happened on Wednesday, On the first day of Eid al-Adha in front of the Stockholm mosque,” said Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Al-Sahaf, in a statement.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

QURAN BURNING INCIDENTS AND DEEP ROOTED ISLAMOPHOBIA IN WEST

OIC to convene emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

Related posts

Ayatollah Faqihi’s message following desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

asadian

Letter from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office to UN’s Chief regarding desecration of the Quran

asadian

AQR condemns desecration of the Quran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.