Saudi Arabia: Jeddah University launched first specialized campus for outstanding talents

SHAFAQNA– Mecca newspaper writes: In an unprecedented move among Saudi Arabian universities, Jeddah University has launched the first specialized university campus for outstanding talents.

According to Mecca newspaper, this university campus is the first specialized campus for outstanding talents in Saudi Arabia, providing a unique scientific, social, and cultural environment for outstanding talents to foster their scientific growth and advancement.

According to the report, this university has also launched the first drone academy within the same university.

This project has been carried out within the framework of modernizing Saudi Arabian universities.

The university campus includes an academic building comprising classrooms, computer laboratories, administrative offices, training rooms, and a digital library. A residential building has also been constructed for male and female students, equipped with essential facilities such as a restaurant, gym, and other student necessities.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com