40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 30 June 2023

40000 Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer on the third day of Eid al-Adha holiday at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to the holy site.

According to local sources, around 40,000 Muslim worshipers from Jerusalem and 1948 occupied Palestine and others who managed to come from the West Bank observed the Friday khutba (sermon) and prayer at the Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation police reportedly prevented hundreds of West Bankers from entering Jerusalem to attend the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, a number of Jerusalemite men and women, who are banned from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in nearby streets.

In his khutba, Aqsa preacher Sheikh Mohamed Sarandah said that the Aqsa Mosque can never be subject to any negotiations or concessions, describing it as “the paradise of the Jerusalemite people.”

Sheikh Sarandah warned of an Israeli plan targeting the educational sector in the holy city, calling on parents to take care of their children educationally and pay special attention to the curricula they receive.

Al-Aqsa Mosque: More than 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 23 June 2023

