Al-Azhar commends Putin’s stance on Quran abuses

SHAFAQNA-Al-Azhar praised, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance towards what he described as “repeated abuses against the Quran.

In a statement published on its official website, Al-Azhar saluted President Putin for his courageous act of holding the Quran, defending the sanctities of Muslims, and demonstrating the utmost respect for Islam.

During his visit to the Friday mosque in the city of Derbent, Putin was seen embracing the Holy Quran, a gesture that garnered immense appreciation. He emphasized the unity between Christians and Muslims, stating that the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church had always affirmed the bond of brotherhood between the two religious communities. President Putin unequivocally declared Russia’s profound reverence for the Quran and the religious sentiments of Muslims, firmly condemning any disrespect towards this sacred book as a criminal act.

Putin reassured the public that in Russia, disrespecting the Quran is considered a crime, emphasizing the country’s deep respect for the holy book and the religious feelings of Muslims.