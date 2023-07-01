English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

0
Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the recent blasphemous act against the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He made the remarks in a Friday (30 June 2023) phone conversation with the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha. The two sides discussed the sacrilegious burning of a copy of the Quran outside a Mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

“The OIC foreign ministers should hold the meeting at the earliest possible time to address the desecration,” Amirabdollahian said. He pointed out that the meeting can be convened at the same time as the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 5-6. The top Iranian diplomat once again condemned the recent provocative act against the Holy Quran.

In a repeated and state-authorized instance of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the central Mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday and burned a copy of the holy Quran following a go-ahead given by a Swedish court.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN chief confirms receiving letter of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on burning of Holy Quran

asadian

Swedish Foreign Ministry express regret over desecration of the Quran

asadian

OIC to convene emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran welcomes proposal by UN’s Chief to convene eight-country regional forum

asadian

Iran’s FM calls for establishing mechanism for dialogue & cooperation among Persian Gulf countries

asadian

Iran’s FM & Kuwaiti PM review bilateral relations

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.