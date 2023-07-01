Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has called for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the recent blasphemous act against the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He made the remarks in a Friday (30 June 2023) phone conversation with the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha. The two sides discussed the sacrilegious burning of a copy of the Quran outside a Mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

“The OIC foreign ministers should hold the meeting at the earliest possible time to address the desecration,” Amirabdollahian said. He pointed out that the meeting can be convened at the same time as the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 5-6. The top Iranian diplomat once again condemned the recent provocative act against the Holy Quran.

In a repeated and state-authorized instance of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside the central Mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday and burned a copy of the holy Quran following a go-ahead given by a Swedish court.

Source: IRNA

