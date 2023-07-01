Report: Muslims in Germany face hatred & discrimination every day

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Germany often face rampant discrimination, hatred and sometimes violence as part of their everyday experience, according to a new report commissioned by the interior ministry in Berlin.

The Independent Group of Experts on Muslim Hostility (UEM) analysed scientific studies, police crime statistics and documentation of anti-Muslim incidents by anti-discrimination agencies, counselling centres and nongovernmental organisations.

The comprehensive 400-page report published by the 12-member independent panel took three years to complete. The findings were presented at the interior ministry on Thursday.

Source: aljazeera

