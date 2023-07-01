UN chief confirms receiving letter of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani on burning of Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, announced that he had received the letter of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husseini Al-Sistani, regarding the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, and while expressing his high appreciation for the efforts of the supreme authority, he confirmed that he would prepare a response letter in this regard.

The spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said that “Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein received, on Friday evening , a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, and during the call, they discussed the abuse that the Holy Qur’an was subjected to by an Iraqi national residing in the Kingdom of Sweden, on Wednesday.

Al-Sahaf added, “Hussein affirmed that these actions raise and develop multiple problems between the countries of the Islamic world and European societies, and these actions in turn fuel the phenomenon of Islamophobia and extremist and terrorist ideas and sow hatred and violence throughout the world.”

MOFA stressed, “The need to work internationally to combat these ideas that lead to insulting the sanctities and their symbols and burning the heavenly books, including the Holy Qur’an.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed that he “followed this event, as well as the reactions in Iraq and the Islamic world,” expressing his “condemnation of this heinous act.”

Guterres stressed, “The need to work to confront the phenomenon of Islamophobia,” adding: “I received the letter of the supreme authority, Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, and I highly appreciate his efforts, and I will prepare a response letter in this regard.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com