SHAFAQNA– Food assistance to Afghanistan will shrink to nothing by the end of October under current funding projections, the World Food Programme’s country director told.

The WFP has already slashed rations and cash assistance from 8 million Afghans this year, underscoring the severity of financial challenges aid agencies face in Afghanistan, home to what the United Nations considers the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Source: reuters

