Paris Saint-Germain’s Coach to stand trial over allegations of racism

SHAFAQNA- The Paris Saint-Germain coach, Christophe Galtier, has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday (30 June 2023) morning. After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office. He will stand trial in Nice on 15 December on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination, the prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme posted on Twitter.

If found guilty, Galtier risks a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of €45,000 euros (£38,700). The 56-year-old has denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments while in charge of Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

Source: theguardian

