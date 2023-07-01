English
Female FMs Meeting calls on Taliban to swiftly reverse bans on women

Female FMs Meeting calls on Taliban

SHAFAQNA-The Female foreign ministers in a joint statement calls on Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies that restrict women and girls from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In a landmark gathering, foreign ministers from France, Germany, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Mongolia, and South Africa convened at the Female Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 29–30, 2023.

“We call for the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement. “We call upon the Taliban to swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict women and girls from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and their full and equal participation in public life.”

They also urged “all states and organizations to use their influence, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, to promote an urgent reversal of these policies and practices.”

Source: amu.tv

www.shafaqna.com

