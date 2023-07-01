Swedish FM expresses deep regret for sacrilege of Quran

SHAFAQNA-Swedish Foreign Minister expressed his country’s “condemnation of the recent blasphemous act against the Holy Quran,” expressing his “deep regret for what happened.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry stated, in a statement that “Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein received a phone call, on Friday, from his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, and during the call they discussed the repercussions of burning the Holy Quran by an extremist in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Wednesday.

During the call, Iraq’s Foreign Minister expressed “the Republic of Iraq’s strong condemnation and denunciation of this heinous act, which represents a grave insult to religious sanctities, inflames the feelings of Muslims around the world and constitutes a dangerous provocation for them.”

He pointed out that “Burning a copy of the Holy Qur’an does not come within the context of freedom of expression, but rather to incite violence, sow hatred and support the phenomenon of Islamophobia,” calling on the Swedish government to “take the necessary measures against this person.”

Hussein called on the Swedish government to “hand him over to the Iraqi government for trail according to Iraqi law.”

For his part, the Swedish Foreign Minister expressed his country’s “condemnation of this action,” expressing his “deep regret for what happened.”

The Swedish government strongly rejects such Islamophobic acts and does not in any way support or condone the Islamophobic views expressed by the person concerned during this incident,” the Swedish minister said, adding that “the Swedish government fully understands that Muslims in Sweden and in other countries were offended by what happened.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com