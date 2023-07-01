Palestinian Christian Leader: ‘Insulting religious figures cannot be considered freedom of expression’

SHAFAQNA-Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna stressed: “It is painful and shameful nowadays for someone to burn the Quran in Sweden and to believe that this is heroism and freedom of expression.”

He said that it is also unfortunate that the Swedish authorities have allowed this, and this is something that cannot be justified and accepted in any way.

In a press statement, Hanna asserted: “We consider what happened not to be an attack on the Qur’an and Muslims alone, but rather an attack on the human, moral and civilised values that everyone must possess. Religious symbols are sacred, and insulting religions cannot be considered freedom of expression.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com