English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Palestinian Christian Leader: ‘Insulting religious figures cannot be considered freedom of expression’

0
Insulting religious figures

SHAFAQNA-Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna stressed: “It is painful and shameful nowadays for someone to burn the Quran in Sweden and to believe that this is heroism and freedom of expression.”

He said that it is also unfortunate that the Swedish authorities have allowed this, and this is something that cannot be justified and accepted in any way.

In a press statement, Hanna asserted: “We consider what happened not to be an attack on the Qur’an and Muslims alone, but rather an attack on the human, moral and civilised values that everyone must possess. Religious symbols are sacred, and insulting religions cannot be considered freedom of expression.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Swedish FM expresses deep regret for sacrilege of Quran

asadian

UN’s Chief confirms receiving the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s letter regarding burning of the Holy Quran

asadian

Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Swedish Foreign Ministry express regret over desecration of the Quran

asadian

OIC to convene emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

What you need to know about the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.