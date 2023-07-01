Mosque of Al-Aqsa Preacher: Quran Burning is a Crime Stemming from Hatred and Bigotry

SHAFAQNA– The preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque stated, “Burning a copy of the Noble Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, is a crime driven by hatred and bigotry.”

According to Shafaqna’s translation service, Sheikh Akrameh Sabri requested punishment for the perpetrator of this crime and added, “Recently, Quran burning crimes have been recurring. This is the same Quran of the Muslims that was revealed to our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in his heart.”

He further stated, “This is the only book in the world that has not undergone any changes or additions.”

The preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque emphasized that the “audacity of the criminals in burning it is a result of hatred and narrow-mindedness ,” and he emphasized, “We hold responsible the countries that harbor such citizens. This is not freedom of thought; it is rather inciting the emotions of Muslims, and Muslims cannot remain silent in the face of such clearly prevalent crimes in Europe.”

Sheikh Sabri added, “We condemn this crime and demand punishment for those who are responsible.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

