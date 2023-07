SHAFAQNA-The US State Department report criticises ‘insufficient’ preparation for worst-case scenarios as US forces left Afghanistan.

While the so-called After Action Review (AAR) released on Friday lauded the actions of State Department staff, noting that they worked “heroically” under extreme “stress, demands and risks”, it said the department should have better prepared for the fall of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

