SHAFAQNA- A new progress report published recently by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF highlights the need to increase investment in care – especially in the poorest and most vulnerable countries – as a child’s early years offer invaluable opportunities to improve care, lifelong health, nutrition and well-being.

Accordinrg to Reliefweb, the report tracks progress on the Global Childcare Framework, an important guidance document for supporting the healthy physical, intellectual and emotional development of young children. This framework promotes an integrated approach to early childhood development that includes nutrition, health, safety, early learning and responsive care as key areas of intervention.

“Early childhood development provides a critical opportunity to improve health and well-being across the lifespan – an impact that extends well into the next generation,” said Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Aging at WHO. “While this report shows encouraging progress, more investment is needed in these crucial early years to give children everywhere the best possible start to a healthy life.”

A child’s early experiences have a profound impact on their overall health and development. They affect adult health, growth, learning, behavior and ultimately social relationships, happiness and income. The period from conception to age 3 is the period of rapid brain development. Over 80% of her neurodevelopment takes place during this time.



Political commitment to early childhood development has increased since the framework was introduced five years ago, according to the report. Nearly 50% of countries have developed policies and plans to expand services. In a recent rapid survey, more than 80% of her respondents in responding countries said they had trained frontline workers to support families in providing early learning activities and responsive care. bottom.



At the same time, greater investment is needed to scale up services and demonstrate their effectiveness, especially among vulnerable populations. Part of this challenge is ensuring adequate support for children with developmental disabilities and considering the psychosocial well-being of caregivers.