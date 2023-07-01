EU’s Borrell : Very important events related to Ukraine to be revealed soon

SHAFAQNA-“Very important events” related to Ukraine will be revealed soon, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell has hinted in an interview with Spain’s TVE.

The developments can be expected during Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union, the EU foreign policy chief underscored. He went on to clarify that these important things are going to happen both on the battlefield and in connection with the more or less closed-door negotiations on ending the Ukraine conflagration.

Elsewhere in the interview, Borrell noted that peace talks between Kiev and Moscow might hinge on events “expected in the coming days,” adding that the number of initiatives aimed at stopping the conflict was “increasing.”

Source: sputnikglobe

www.shafaqna.com