International Shia News Agency
Football fans & players in Iraqi League: “Quran is our eternal law”

SHAFAQNA SPORTS– Football fans and players in the Iraqi League created a beautiful scene in support of the Holy Quran and in response to the extremist acts in Sweden.

According to Shafaqna Sports, an interesting and beautiful scene took place during the match between Al-Qasim and Al-Shurtah in the Iraqi League.

The players and referees entered the field holding the Holy Quran to give a beautiful response to the Swedish extremists who burned the Quran.

The fans in the stands also had handwritten messages that read, “The Quran is our eternal law, and defending it is obligatory for every Muslim.”

Mosque of Al-Aqsa Preacher: Quran Burning is a Crime Stemming from Hatred and Bigotry

