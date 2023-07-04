Former diplomat: Russia’s problems with Wagner Group will continue

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the consequences of the “Wagner Group Rebellion”, Iran’s former Ambassador to Hungary and Norway said: “In my opinion, this matter ends temporarily. If war ends either with Russia’s victory or defeat, this group will still maintain and will return to cities and attend in Moscow and will consider themselves as those who sacrificed their lives and naturally they will have high expectations and Russia’s problems with these people will continue.

What will be the consequences of Wagner Group Rebellion for the Kremlin and Putin in future? And will this rebellion be effective on the Ukraine war? In responding to these questions, Dr Abdul Reza Farajirad told Shafaqna: “This rebellion was a bad incident for the Kremlin and Putin and will naturally have its own effects. There are a lot of such small and big groups in Russia. Perhaps Wagner and Kadyrov groups are the largest and most widely recognized groups. These have been created by Putin and his team. One part of these groups like Wagner was also active outside Russia”.

Wagner mostly came up in the Ukraine war

He added: “Because the Ukraine war was a great war, Wagner mostly came up in the Ukraine war and gained power. Naturally, this group, today, makes many demands and its expectations are high. Thus, such events will happen in the future too. So, it cannot be stated this matter has been ended and maybe it has subsided temporarily”.

He explained: “Today, Wagner is at the forefront of the war in Ukraine and commanders of the Russian armed forces mostly command in Moscow. Hence, Wagner has considered a special situation for themselves in the Ukraine war. This situation is in conflict with general policies of the Russian army. Therefore, in my view, this matter ends temporarily. If the war ends either with Russia’s victory or defeat, this group will still maintain and will return to cities and attend in Moscow and will consider themselves as those who sacrificed their lives and naturally they will have high expectations and Russia’s problems with these people will continue.”

Undermining Putin’s authority

Farajirad pointed out that undermining Putin’s authority was a bad incident for him and this authority has weakened during the Ukraine war across the region and throughout the world. He said: “Wagner Rebellion was the second hit to Putin’s authority and this is not compensated soon unless Putin obtained victory in the war. In this way, this will be forgotten to a great extent.”

He added: “Due to the events that happened, I don’t think the former Soviet republics regard Putin as in the past. This, naturally, will be a big hit. We should see how they will act in future and in the war and how Putin can put an end to these events and how he will create unity in Russia. Russia’s economy has weakened through these events and the war. Besides, Russia has become weak strategically and the West makes the best excuse from this situation. Also, given relative progress of Ukrainians, authority of government of Russia hits more. What happens in future is of importance.”

Whether or not the end of the Russia-Ukraine war can be predicted, Farajirad said: “Today, the Ukraine war does not show such signs but a meeting is going to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the presence of America, China and Europeans and they will talk about this war. We should see how the opinion of those who are involved in the war will be discussed in this meeting.

Since, today, China buys oil from Russia and if it does not buy it at a discount, Russia will succumb. Those who are indirectly involved in the war must make a decision, because this issue is out of control of Russia and Ukraine. Indeed, viewpoint of the international community and the countries which interfere in the war and are powerful is important nowadays. They must make a decision and choose how the crisis in Ukraine should be dealt with and come to an end.”

