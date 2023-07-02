English
International Shia News Agency
Muslim leaders to hold emergency meeting on Sunday over Quran burning in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an emergency open-ended meeting on Sunday to discuss the repercussions of burning a copy of the Qur’an in Sweden, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting, which will be held at the OIC’s headquarters in Jeddah, was called following an invitation from Saudi Arabia — the chairman of the Islamic Summit in its current session and the OIC’s Executive Committee.

The OIC warned of the seriousness of these acts, which undermine mutual respect and harmony among peoples and contradict international efforts to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

