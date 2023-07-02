English
Syria: Israel launches missile attacks on Homs

missile attacks on Homs

SHAFAQNA-Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian province of Homs early Saturday, but Syrian air defences downed most of the missiles, according to a state media report.

The SANA news agency, quoting an army statement early on Sunday, said the missiles flew over parts of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, before hitting locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs.

They resulted only in material damage, SANA said.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said its fighter jets had launched an attack on a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

