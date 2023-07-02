Iran halts sending ambassador to Sweden over Insult to Quran

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Republic of Iran is not going to send a new ambassador to Sweden due to the sacrilege of the Holy Quran.

The informed source at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told IRNA on Sunday that despite the fact that administrative procedures for sending a new Iranian ambassador to Sweden have been finished, as a result of the recent insult to the holy Quran in the Swedish capital city Stockholm, the ministry will not send a new envoy for now.

Last Wednesday, in a court-authorized act of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside Stockholm Central Mosque and burned a copy of the holy Quran.

As a result of the desecration of the Islamic sanctities, the Islamic countries have reacted to the heinous act of the Swedish authorities with a wave of anger and disgust.

