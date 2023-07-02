English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iran halts sending ambassador to Sweden over Insult to Quran

0
Iran halts sending ambassador to Sweden

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Republic of Iran is not going to send a new ambassador to Sweden due to the sacrilege of the Holy Quran.

The informed source at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told IRNA on Sunday that despite the fact that administrative procedures for sending a new Iranian ambassador to Sweden have been finished, as a result of the recent insult to the holy Quran in the Swedish capital city Stockholm, the ministry will not send a new envoy for now.

Last Wednesday, in a court-authorized act of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside Stockholm Central Mosque and burned a copy of the holy Quran.

As a result of the desecration of the Islamic sanctities, the Islamic countries have reacted to the heinous act of the Swedish authorities with a wave of anger and disgust.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Muslim leaders to hold emergency meeting on Sunday over Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Palestinian Christian Leader: Religious symbols are sacred and insulting religions cannot be considered freedom of expression

asadian

Swedish FM expresses deep regret for sacrilege of the Quran

asadian

UN’s Chief confirms receiving the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s letter regarding burning of the Holy Quran

asadian

Iran calls for OIC emergency meeting over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Swedish Foreign Ministry express regret over desecration of the Quran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.