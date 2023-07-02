English
International Shia News Agency
Global Peace Index 2023: Qatar most peaceful country in MENA

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has been crowned the most peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023.

Qatar also clinched 21st place on the global ranking, a two-spot increase from last year’s Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) list, which ranks 163 independent states and territories based on their level of peacefulness.

The index assesses the state of peace in three categories, which are societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation.

“Qatar remains the most peaceful country in the region, a position it has held since 2008. It is the only country in the region to be ranked in the top 25 most peaceful countries globally,” stated the GPI.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

