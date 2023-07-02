OIC strongly condemns Quran Burning, calls for global effort to combat Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a strong condemnation of the burning of a Quran in Sweden,and calls for global effort to combat Islamophobia.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called upon member states to unite and take collective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The OIC firmly denounced the act, which it said undermines mutual respect among people and global efforts to foster tolerance and moderation.

Taha emphasized the importance of delivering a clear message that desecrating the Qur’an and insulting the Prophet Muhammad are not ordinary incidents of Islamophobia. He stressed the need for the international community to implement laws that explicitly prohibit the promotion of religious hatred.

