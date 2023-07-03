World of Statistics: 5 MENA countries in highest inflation rate list

SHAFAQNA- The World of Statistics twitter account revealed a list showing 5 Middle East and North Africa countries are in the list of 10 countries with highest inflation rates.

According to World of Statistics twitter account, “Venezuela” has the highest inflation rate in the world with 429% and Kenya has the lowest inflation rate with 7.9%.

“Lebanon” and “Syria” are in the second and third place in this list with 260% and 139%, respectively. Also, Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt are in fifth to seventh place with 39.59%, 38%, 32.7%.

Inflation rate: 🇻🇪 Venezuela: 429%

🇱🇧 Lebanon: 260%

🇸🇾 Syria: 139%

🇦🇷 Argentina: 114%

🇹🇷 Türkiye: 39.59%

🇵🇰 Pakistan: 38%

🇪🇬 Egypt: 32.7%

🇳🇬 Nigeria: 22.4%

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan: 15.9%

🇺🇦 Ukraine: 15.3%

🇵🇱 Poland: 11.5%

🇸🇪 Sweden: 9.7%

🇬🇧 UK: 8.7%

🇦🇹 Austria: 8%

🇰🇪 Kenya: 7.9%

