Iraq’s National Security Adviser & UN Representative discuss repercussions of Quran burning in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Qasim Al-Araji, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Plasscheart, discussed, the repercussions of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The media office of the National Security Adviser stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Al-Araji received Plasscheart, in his office today, and reviewed during the meeting the results of his recent visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York, and the resulting coordination meetings, to continue supporting the international community for Iraq in the field of combating terrorism and humanitarian file.

According to the statement “Al-Araji discussed with Plasscheart also developments in the political and security situation at the international and regional levels, especially the repercussions of burning a copy of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden.”

Al-Araji reiterated “Iraq’s emphasis on the importance of supporting the international community in the file of the Syrian al-Hawl camp and working to close it, as it poses a threat to the security and stability of the region and the world.”

