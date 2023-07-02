Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence, one of the indicators of the global classification of artificial intelligence issued by Tortoise Intelligence.

The company evaluates more than 60 countries in the world. Germany and China secured the second and third rankings, respectively.

The global ranking of artificial intelligence incorporates more than 100 indicators, categorized into seven sub-pillars: government strategy, res, development, talent, infrastructure, operating environment, and commercial.

The Kingdom ranked first in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence and secured 31st position in the total classification indicators issued by Tortoise, which is a global company that has a global advisory board that includes experts in artificial intelligence from around the world.

Source: saudigazette

